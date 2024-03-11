AN appeal has gone out to find a man after a police incident in a North Yorkshire cafe.
The county’s police is asking people in the Harrogate area to get in touch if they recognise the man in the CCTV image.
A police spokesman said: “We need to speak to him following a complaint about making off without payment of a food bill at Rubins Coffee on Cheltenham Parade.
“It happened on January 10 and the bill amounted to £87.70.
“If you can help identify the man, please call 101, option 4, quoting reference number 12240005337. The officer in the case is PC 296 Burrows.”
Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
