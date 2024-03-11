North Yorkshire Police has issued CCTV of a woman they would like to speak to after an incident in the Aldi car park in Kathryn Avenue in Huntington, York.

A force spokesman said: “It happened on January 30 at around 5pm and we believe this woman may be able to assist our enquiries.

“We think she may have been nearby when the baby became ill in the car park and required immediate medical attention.

“If this is you or you know the woman’s name or where we can contact her, please email gemma.illidge@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Gemma Illidge.”

Please quote reference number 12240019557 when passing on information.