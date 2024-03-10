The county’s police has issued a CCTV image of a man in connection with the theft of an air fryer in Scarborough town centre.

It happened at Boyes in Queen Street at 12.10pm on January 21.

A man entered the store and left without paying for the fryer valued at £149.99.



If you recognise the man in the image please email hazel.simms-williamson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Hazel Simms-Williamson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12240012469 when passing on information.