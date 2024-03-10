A THIEF has targeted a shop in a North Yorkshire town.
The county’s police has issued a CCTV image of a man in connection with the theft of an air fryer in Scarborough town centre.
It happened at Boyes in Queen Street at 12.10pm on January 21.
A man entered the store and left without paying for the fryer valued at £149.99.
If you recognise the man in the image please email hazel.simms-williamson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Hazel Simms-Williamson.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12240012469 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article