North Yorkshire Police has issued CCTV of a person they need to speak to following a theft at Give the Dog a Bone gift shop in Fossgate at 11.55am on January 3.

A police spokesman said: “The person entered the store and took gift items before leaving the shop without paying.

“We’re asking people to get in touch if you recognise the person in the CCTV image.

“If you can help please email hazel.simms-williamson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Hazel Simms-Williamson.”

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12240011891 when passing on information.