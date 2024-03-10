Two crews were called to a fire at a pub near York.
Firefighters rushed to the scene in Poppleton at about 7pm on Saturday (March 9).
The fire was in the venue’s kitchen and started in the grill, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Staff tried to put out the blaze using a fire blanket, they added.
A service spokesperson said: “Crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel. Minor fire damage to the area was sustained.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article