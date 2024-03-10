Two crews were called to a fire at a pub near York.

Firefighters rushed to the scene in Poppleton at about 7pm on Saturday (March 9).

The fire was in the venue’s kitchen and started in the grill, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Staff tried to put out the blaze using a fire blanket, they added.

A service spokesperson said: “Crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel. Minor fire damage to the area was sustained.”