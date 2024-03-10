Officers executed a drugs warrant at the property in the Clifton area on Friday (March 8).

North Yorkshire Police said a “substantial” amount of suspected Class A drugs were found inside.

Three people were arrested inside the property and taken into custody, the force added.

A police spokesperson warned: “We will act on information provided to us by members of the public to help us tackle the use and supply of illegal drugs in our communities.”

The force urges anyone concerned about drugs in their area to call 101.