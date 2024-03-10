The store in Coney Street rebranded as WHS in December last year.

As The Press reported, the change was part of a national initiative by the retail giant rolled out at 10 selected locations.

At the time, a WHSmith spokesperson told The Press it was trialling new signage to localise its offering and “highlight the key product categories customers can always find at WHSmith”.

The WHS rebrand in December (Image: Newsquest)

The rebrand was carried out after some customers were not aware of the “wide range of high quality, great value products” stocked at WHSmith high street stores, they added.

Nationally the move attracted backlash, with critics likening the new logo as akin to the NHS.

Mixed views on rebrand from York shoppers

In York shoppers had mixed views on the rebrand.

Two teenage girls leaving the store told The Press they preferred the original sign and thought the rebrand was “very bland”.

Christopher Robinson of Pickering outside the Coney Street, York, store during the WHS rebrand (Image: Newsquest)

Meanwhile, Christopher Robinson, 79, from Pickering told us: “I never took any notice of it. I suppose it’s okay. I suppose the design is simpler. It’s hard to tell.”

Karen Webb from Hertfordshire added: “I have always known it as WHSmith. I’m not convinced by the change. Everything is abbreviated nowadays.”

Joyce Dobson of York, however, said: “It looks fine. It’s simplicity. The colour is fine.”

The Press has approached WHSmith for comment.