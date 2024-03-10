Officers carried out checks on the white Ford Kuga in Scarborough on Friday (March 8) and found no policy in place, North Yorkshire Police said.

A force spokesperson said the driver would be reported for the insurance offences.

Inspector Hope of Scarborough Response Team One added: "Drivers are responsible for ensuring that they have the correct documents to drive.

“An uninsured driver can cause financial or economic issues for other road users should they be involved in a collision. We are committed to removing uninsured vehicles from the road."