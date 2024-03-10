Police have issued an appeal to find the family of a woman who has died in North Yorkshire.

Simonette Walczynski, 70, from Filey died earlier this month (March).

North Yorkshire Police said her death is not being treated as suspicious.

“We need to identify any next of kin. If you may be related to her, please phone Su Gregson Coroners Officer on 01609 643168,” a force spokesperson added.