A force spokesperson said fraudsters have targeted people looking for side jobs sparked by online ‘side hustle’ trends.

These can include reviewing items online, mystery shopping or completing surveys.

“Many of these opportunities are from reputable businesses and do provide people with additional money,” they said.

“Unfortunately, criminals are also offering their own opportunities.”

The fake adverts look legitimate and offer ways to earn more money, the spokesperson explained.

But victims are asked to open an online bank account after signing up, then told to put money into the account for initial purchases to be made.

“The money taken will then disappear into the crypto network,” the spokesperson said.

“The tale told by the criminals is complete nonsense, but the back-stories are very convincing, believable, and sophisticated.

“Victims often lose around £2,000 before they realise, they are being scammed.

“Many have taken on debt to fund these ‘initial costs’ believing it is an investment and will offer them extra commission.”

North Yorkshire Police is warning residents to take care and consider all information before signing up to a new money-making initiative, particularly when asked to provide money up front.

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim to fraud or would like more information on the issue should visit https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/ or call 101.