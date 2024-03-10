Three jets are to go on show side by side at a popular attraction near York.
The Blackburn Buccaneers will be displayed at the Yorkshire Air Museum in Elvington on Saturday, April 6.
They will be exhibited outside the main hangar with members of the public able to have a closer look than usual, organisers say.
The ‘Navy Bucc’ – aircraft XN974 – will fire up its engines for a static run on the day.
In the evening there will be a Night Shoot – a chance to photograph the jets under specially lit conditions, complete with re-enactors posing as pilots.
The jet was originally designed for use by the Royal Navy for low levels attacks on Soviet submarines.
It served as a potential nuclear bomber during the Cold War and saw action in the first Gulf War.
Next month’s event marks 30 years since the jet retired from RAF service.
Read next:
- Joy Division and New Order legend to headline festival in North Yorkshire
- Campaign to save York's 'hidden environmental gem' intensifies
- York village pub finally set to reopen more than three years after shutting
The jets owned by the Yorkshire Air Museum are in the colours of the Royal Navy, RAF Germany and operation Desert Storm.
There is no extra charge for the daytime events, but the Buccaneer Night Shoot will cost £35.
Tea and coffee are included in the ticket price and the museum café will be open to serve hot food.
For more information visit: www.yorkshireairmuseum.org/events
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel