The Blackburn Buccaneers will be displayed at the Yorkshire Air Museum in Elvington on Saturday, April 6.

They will be exhibited outside the main hangar with members of the public able to have a closer look than usual, organisers say.

The ‘Navy Bucc’ – aircraft XN974 – will fire up its engines for a static run on the day.

In the evening there will be a Night Shoot – a chance to photograph the jets under specially lit conditions, complete with re-enactors posing as pilots.

The jet was originally designed for use by the Royal Navy for low levels attacks on Soviet submarines.

It served as a potential nuclear bomber during the Cold War and saw action in the first Gulf War.

Next month’s event marks 30 years since the jet retired from RAF service.

The jets owned by the Yorkshire Air Museum are in the colours of the Royal Navy, RAF Germany and operation Desert Storm.

There is no extra charge for the daytime events, but the Buccaneer Night Shoot will cost £35.

Tea and coffee are included in the ticket price and the museum café will be open to serve hot food.

For more information visit: www.yorkshireairmuseum.org/events