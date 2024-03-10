Peter Hook and the Light will top the bill at Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival in Whitby.

The festival takes place from Friday, November 1, to Sunday, November 3, at Whitby Pavilion.

Hooky is set to take to the stage on the Saturday (November 2).

The former bassist of the iconic Manchester bands has been touring with the Light since 2010.

His gig in Whitby will focus on Joy Division tracks from the band’s Unknown Pleasures and Closer albums.

Rock band Creeper band have been announced as the headline act for Friday.

Other artists include heavy metal band Katatonia, with more acts still to be announced.

Tickets for Saturday and Sunday are priced at £42.50 each or £85 for the full weekend.

For more information and tickets visit the Tomorrow’s Ghost Festival website.

Meanwhile, Peter Hook and the Light are due to play York Barbican on Thursday, October 10.

In York they will perform the Substance complication album - featuring hits from Joy Division and New Order - in full.

Ahead of the tour, Peter said: "It still amazes me how enjoyable it is to play the Substance LPs. The contrast between Joy Division and New Order is very apparent but both complement each other very well.

"My only frustration is not being able to play more of our records each night."

For tickets visit York Barbican’s website.