More than 75 businesses are lined up to take part in the spring series with a variety of deals on offer.

York BID is behind the event which started in 2019.

Businesses taking part for the first time include Kapadokya, Rosa’s Thai York, Museum Street Tavern, Cicchetti Lounge and Duck Shack.

Food at Rosa's Thai which is taking part in York Restaurant Week (Image: Supplied)

Also returning are customer favourites Clucking Oinks, Corner Grill House, Fat Hippo, Tomahawk Steakhouse York, The Star Inn The City and York Minster Refectory.

Offers are available online priced at either £5, £10, £15, £20, £25 or £30.

To participate, go to https://yorkrestaurantweek.co.uk/ and select an offer from the list of participating venues.

Kapadokya in George Hudson street which is taking part this year (Image: Frank Dwyer)

After completing a checkout process the vouchers will be sent to your email address.

Organisers recommend diners to book ahead when visiting their venue of choice and check any terms that may apply to certain offers.

The team at Clucking Oinks in Castlegate which is taking part in the event (Image: Supplied)

They add there are no limit to the amount of offers diners can access, and vouchers are completely free to download.

York BID business manager Chris Bush said: “With the current cost of living crisis squeezing household budgets, we’re really pleased to be able to offer so many affordable ways to eat out.

Museum Street Tavern which is taking part for the first time (Image: Newsquest)

“There’s a huge variety of food and drinks deals available, and it’s a great way to spend quality time with friends and family.”

Last event was most successful yet

The event follows York Restaurant Week’s autumn series which organisers hailed their most successful yet.

The Duck Shack in St Sampson's Square which is taking part for the first time (Image: Supplied)

As The Press reported, around 13,000 vouchers were downloaded from the event website, with a monetary value of over £238,000 - an average value of around £2,900 for each participating business.

Mr Bush said it was “humbling” to see so many diners supporting businesses during the event.

Georgina Vasili, marketing manager for York Minster Refectory and The Star Inn The City, said last year’s event made a "significantly positive" impact on the businesses, attracting a noticeable increase in footfall throughout the week.

She said: "This annual event consistently introduces us to new customers who may not have dined at our establishments previously, offering them a taste of what our restaurants are all about.

"Particularly in the current economic climate, it plays a vital role in encouraging people to come out and enjoy our offerings while contributing to the local economy. We are committed to being part of York Restaurant Week for many years to come."

The eight previous York Restaurant Week events that York BID have run to date are estimated to have delivered £1,130,000 for hospitality businesses in the city centre.