Emergency services are on the scene after an injured dog got stuck on a roof in York.
Firefighters and a specialist animal rescue unit from Tadcaster have been working to get the dog to safety from the roof in The Mount since 4.54pm today (Saturday, March 9).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident is ongoing.
More to follow.
