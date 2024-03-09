A man was brought to safety after being on top of a four storey building in North Yorkshire, the fire service said.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Pavilion Terrace, Scarborough, at 2.39pm today (Saturday, March 9).
Two fire crews stood by while the man was brought to safety and into the care of police, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
