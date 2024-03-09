An investigation has been launched after a farm building burst into flames in North Yorkshire, the fire service said.
Five fire crews were called to the scene in Aldborough, near Boroughbridge, at 12.55pm today (Saturday, March 9).
The blaze measured 50m by 20m and was extinguished by the firefighters, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
A service spokesperson added: “Crews used two hose reel jets, two main jets, and the ariel ladder platform to deal with the incident.
“The cause of the incident is undetermined, and currently under investigation.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article