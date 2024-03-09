Five fire crews were called to the scene in Aldborough, near Boroughbridge, at 12.55pm today (Saturday, March 9).

The blaze measured 50m by 20m and was extinguished by the firefighters, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

A service spokesperson added: “Crews used two hose reel jets, two main jets, and the ariel ladder platform to deal with the incident.

“The cause of the incident is undetermined, and currently under investigation.”