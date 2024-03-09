Five fire crews were called to a shop in York city centre after food caught fire inside an oven.
Firefighters rushed to the scene in Davygate at 12.08pm today (Saturday, March 9).
But when they got there the fire was out, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
A service spokesperson explained: “This was a small fire to food produce in the oven, which was out on arrival. Crews inspected only.”
