Budding creatives have the opportunity to show their skills in a competition which will see the winning designs appear in the closing show of York Fashion Week in May.

The fashion week is hosting the competition – open to pupils in years nine to 13 – in collaboration with York-based waste management and recycling company Yorwaste.

Venues including, Jalou nightclub in Micklegate, were transformed for runway shows at last year's fashion week (Image: Hannah Lunn Photography)

Youngsters are tasked with turning PPE and discarded clothing into innovative and stylish statement pieces.

Twenty-five winning looks will be showcased on the runway.

Organisers are focusing on sustainable garments in a bid to highlight the waste produced by fast fashion.

The catwalk at the Student and Graduate Runway Show at York Art Gallery during last year's fashion week (Image: Cedar Cottage Creative)

“This could be anything from old uniforms being turned into a chic dress or well-worn jeans morphed into a modern jacket,” they explain.

The deadline for entries is Friday, March 22, with the winners to be announced on Monday, April 1.

Yorwaste is running the competition with York Fashion Week (Image: Yorwaste)

Winners will be picked by three judges, including Tendai Murari who debuted her fashion collection at the last season of York Fashion Week.

Nicky Hayer, creative director at York Fashion Week, said young, student designers “always bring incredible energy" and she "can’t wait to see the amazing concepts”.

A range of contemporary fashion and street style garments were showcased at Jalou nightclub at last year's fashion week (Image: Cedar Cottage Creative)

“There is a lot of talent in North Yorkshire and I think the brief of working with PPE and discarded clothing will really test their imaginations too.”

Nicky added the fashion week is “delighted” to be working with Yorwaste.

Cassie Fung, digital marketing executive at Yorwaste, said: "We think the best way to manage waste is to reduce its amount in the first place.

“With some creativity, upcycling is a great way to reuse and reduce waste, especially in the fashion industry which is known for the environmental damage it can cause.

Make up artist at work during York Fashion Week (Image: Oliva Brabbs)

“This is where the young aspiring fashion designers come in with their talents.

“We're looking forward to seeing how they will transform end-of-life clothing into new, stylish outfits."

Read next: Models take over shop windows for York Fashion Week 2023

Entrants are invited to submit a sketch of their design with up to 200 words describing the concept to competiton@yorkfashionweek.com with 'Yorwaste Entry' in the subject box.

Organisers say support is available from York Fashion Week and Yorwaste for anyone needing help with sourcing the fabrics needed to bring a design to life.

When is York Fashion Week?





York Fashion Week returns this year on Thursday, May 2.

It first launched in 2018 before taking a two-year break during the pandemic.

The fashion week was the first to host runway shows in iconic York venues such as the city’s Art Gallery and Guildhall.

It has worked with brands, including Rolls-Royce Motorcars Leeds and Gary James McQueen, and welcomed guests from across the world.

For more information about the event, visit: www.yorkfashionweek.co.uk