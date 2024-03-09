Police are seeking the public’s help to find a mountain bike stolen in a North Yorkshire town.

The red GT mountain bike was snatched between 11am and 11.30am in Malton.

It was taken from Butchers Corner near the traffic lights on the junction of Wheelgate and Old Maltongate, North Yorkshire Police said.

Police urge anyone with information to phone 101 email lewis.grainge@northyorkshire.police.uk quoting reference NYP-08032024-0288.