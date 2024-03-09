They were driving a blue Ford Fiesta which collided with a grey Citroen C4 at the crossroads on the B1248 for Kilnwick, near Driffield, on Friday (March 8).

The driver and passenger of the Citroen were taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening, Humberside Police said.

Police say an investigation is underway to establish the circumstances around the crash.

A force spokesperson urged anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident or the vehicles prior to colliding to call 101 quoting log 118 of March 8.