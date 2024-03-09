The Ebor Inn at Bishopthorpe closed in 2021 following the death of the pub’s long-serving landlord.

As The Press reported at the time, Gordon Watkins died of Covid in February 2021, just weeks before he was due to celebrate 40 years in charge of the pub.

He was reported to have been Samuel Smith’s Brewery’s last tenant landlord and, since his death, the brewery advertised on Gumtree for a couple to come and manage the pub.

Now, it appears the brewery has found new managers to run the business.

The Ebor Inn at Bishopthorpe, which looks to be reopening (Image: Newsquest)

A planning application was submitted to City of York Council on February 13 for the Ebor Inn at Bishopthorpe by construction company R N Wooler.

“We have been asked by the brewery to ready the pub for its new managers as it is due to be reopened in the next few weeks,” it states.

Plans submitted to restore building to original look

The documents include plans to restore the front of the Grade II listed building – dating back to the 18th century – to its original look.

An old photograph of the building was found inside the pub which dates back further than its first listed date in 1985, the planning documents say.

The photograph showing how the pub originally looked (Image: Planning Documents)

The photograph shows a black and white sign reading: “The Ebor Hotel”, with bare brickwork – since painted white – and ivory covering parts of the building.

“The owner would like us to restore this back to how it was originally built,” the application states.

“We agree that this building deserves these restoration works and the impact to the listed building and its surrounding area will be benefited.”

Gordon Watkins was York's longest serving landlord, was named landlord of the year in The Press Pub Awards 2009/10 and received an award from The Campaign for Real Ale to mark his long service.

He was said to have launched York’s first pub quiz in the early 1980s and used to run a massive bonfire and fireworks display every November in the pub’s big beer garden.

In November 2000, he battled to save the bonfire after Bishopthorpe was badly flooded but eventually had to admit defeat.

Gordon also served as a parish councillor and helped found the Bishopthorpe Players, whose pantomime was held in the village each year.

Gordon Watkins, pictured in 2011 after completing 30 years as landlord of the Ebor pub in Bishopthorpe (Image: Newsquest)

On marking his 30th anniversary at the pub in 2011, he told The Press: “We have kept successive Archbishops refreshed after long days at the palace, raised more than £100,000 for good causes through events and kept the sparks flying for the village bonfire.”

When announcing his death, Gordon’s son Chris said his father had spent his whole career in the pub trade.