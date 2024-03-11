Dani England said she heard that some parents in York were unable to buy prom dresses due to their high price tag and their children risked missing out on the memorable night.

“The cost of a basic dress is £300. It’s that, food, or fuel in your car,” she told The Press.

“A dress would be a month’s salary for some people, but I didn’t want anyone missing out.”

Her daughter Megen, 18, has competed in beauty pageants since 2019 so the family had around 50 dresses at home.

Dani and Megen England (Image: Supplied)

During one of Megen’s pageants she let families that were struggling financially borrow one of her dresses so their children could go to prom for the charity aspect of the competition.

Dani said it proved popular so they decided to keep it up after the pageant.

Megen England who has competed in beauty pageant since 2019 (Image: Supplied)

They started a Facebook page (York Community Prom Dress Borrow) run by Dani’s eldest daughter Tia, 21, for people to get in touch with them.

As it gained popularity people donated dresses of their own to use.

Now they have over 700 dresses available for youngsters in York to borrow.

700 dresses are available for youngsters in York to borrow (Image: Supplied)

And Dani is still on the hunt for more – regularly trailing through pre-loved clothing sites like Vinted for a good deal.

They hold try on events across York – including at Strensall Village Hall and Acomb Parish Hall – where youngsters can pick their dress.

“We couldn’t do it without everyone’s help,” Dani said.

'With us offering this service there’s a chance people can go to prom'





She explained how people have told her that ongoing rising costs mean buying a prom dress is not possible for them.

“It’s really hard for people because prom isn’t going anywhere either,” the 48-year-old said.

This year she has already lent out 15 dresses.

But Dani added some people are reluctant to use the service as they don’t want to accept the help.

“Some people are just too proud to use it – it’s quite sad,” she said.

Dresses available for youngsters in York (Image: Supplied)

“People are in that state and it’s a fact of life at the moment.

“With us offering this service there’s a chance people can go to prom.”

The family live in Strensall and run the service from their home.

They all work full-time – Dani is a carer, Megen a York College student and Tia works for First Bus – so manage the service in their own time.

The service is also funded out of the family’s own pocket.

Dani said people wanted to support them so they started a Go Fund Me page to help fund their work.

“It’s a service that’s needed,” she added.