Sue Williamson, CEO and founder of Tang Hall SMART CIC (community interest company), was runner up for the title of Social Entrepreneur of the Year at the Social Enterprise Yorkshire and Humber (SEYH) awards night.

The ceremony took place at the York Museum Garden’s Hospitium on Thursday, March 7.

Cat Hyde from Leeds-based social enterprise Seagulls was named winner.

A spokesperson for Tang Hall SMART said the team was “very proud” of Sue for her nomination.

“What you have done at Tang Hall Smart is so unique and special, I will never forget how much I was made to feel at home by you and others there,” they said.

“How one person can change and impact upon so many lives is truly an inspiration to us all. You don't seek personal recognition and never stop your fight to make the world a better place. Those who save one life, save the world entirely.”

Sue added: “It is important to look beyond your own immediate existence as a company when you are a social enterprise, as collaborative models and solutions that benefit wider society are as important as immediate gains.”