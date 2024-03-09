The boss of a York music and arts provider that supports people by breaking down barriers like disability and homelessness was shortlisted for an award celebrating her work.
Sue Williamson, CEO and founder of Tang Hall SMART CIC (community interest company), was runner up for the title of Social Entrepreneur of the Year at the Social Enterprise Yorkshire and Humber (SEYH) awards night.
The ceremony took place at the York Museum Garden’s Hospitium on Thursday, March 7.
Cat Hyde from Leeds-based social enterprise Seagulls was named winner.
Read next:
- Major York attraction BANS mums from entering on Mother's Day
- ‘It’s fun, messy and hopefully memorable’: York band release second album
- Historic York townhouse with Clifford's Tower and riverside views goes on sale
A spokesperson for Tang Hall SMART said the team was “very proud” of Sue for her nomination.
“What you have done at Tang Hall Smart is so unique and special, I will never forget how much I was made to feel at home by you and others there,” they said.
“How one person can change and impact upon so many lives is truly an inspiration to us all. You don't seek personal recognition and never stop your fight to make the world a better place. Those who save one life, save the world entirely.”
Sue added: “It is important to look beyond your own immediate existence as a company when you are a social enterprise, as collaborative models and solutions that benefit wider society are as important as immediate gains.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here