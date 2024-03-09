Emergency services were called to tackle an “out of control” bonfire in the back garden of a North Yorkshire home, the fire service said.
Firefighters rushed to the scene in Eastfield at 1.57am today (Saturday, March 9).
The blaze measures 2m x 2m in size, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
A service spokesperson added the crews extinguished the bonfire using one hose reel jet.
