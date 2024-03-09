The student accommodation will be built in Foss Islands Road, around 90 metres north of Walmgate Bar.

The site includes the former Enterprise Rent-A-Car buildings, which are now vacant.

The plans, from Gregory Property Group, were initially refused in the summer, partly due to issues around accessibility.

But they were approved by City of York Council’s planning committee following changes to the application including planning a second lift and more amenities on the upper floors.

Cllr Chris Steward said: “I was one of the ones who voted against this in the July meeting, but I do think these [concerns] have broadly been addressed.”

READ MORE:

This included more rooms and additional parking spaces.

“For me they’ve definitely done enough,” he added.

There were also concerns over the loss of potential employment land, but Cllr Steward said these too had been addressed.

Cllr Emily Nelson said: “It seems to be that it was refused on two very specific points and those points have been addressed as far as I’m concerned.”

The building would be three-storey fronting the inner ring road, stepping up to five-storey at the rear towards Elvington Terrace.

The accommodation would comprise 133 rooms including seven fully accessible studio rooms and there would be communal social spaces on the ground floor and each of the upper floors.

The layout incorporates a forecourt providing vehicle access, which the applicant says enables servicing away from the inner ring road and provides three disabled car parking spaces with an electric vehicle charging facility.

There will also be cycle parking for visitors and residents, including space for over-sized cycles.

A spokesperson for Gregory Property Group said: “We are delighted that our proposals to transform the Enterprise Rent a Car site into high-quality student accommodation have been approved.

“We carefully reviewed and improved our plans following the previous committee meeting, including the provision of more communal spaces, accessible parking spaces, as well as a significant financial contribution to affordable housing in the city. It is pleasing to see these improvements reflected in the positive decision from councillors.

“We will update on next steps in due course."