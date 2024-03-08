The advertising suite is a continuation of the ‘Britain, We’ve Got You’ campaign that uses the successful proposition, ‘Healthcare Done Different’.

The campaign, made in partnership with lead creative agency McCann Leeds, aims to tackle the myth that private healthcare is expensive and not accessible.

Benedent Chief marketing officer Natalie Walker said: “I have always been excited and driven by the idea that Benenden Health would be seen in most major cities across Britain, and after years of successful marketing activity and increased brand awareness it was time to test this huge awareness-raising channel."

“Our brand promise of ‘Healthcare Done Different’ remains at the heart of our ads, showing a simple healthcare service with no exclusions, affordable price, and with creative and faces that commuters will resonate with.

“Whether you’re in the car on the way to the office, or out on a weekend shop with friends, when it comes to your health - Britain, we’ve got you.”

Olly Sowden, Managing Director at McCann Leeds adds, “It’s incredible to see the Benenden brand out in the real world, on the streets of Britain. Outdoor advertising aligns so much with this campaign – getting out into the communities of Britain to tell them ‘we’ve got you’. I’ve seen it a number of times, and the vibrancy and boldness has stopped me in my tracks. I hope that’s the same for everyone!”

The advertisements follow a partnership with Channel 4, which boosted Benenden’s brand awareness by 117%.

