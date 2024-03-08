Anne led a successful digital agency in York before returning to her core marketing and communications roots, having worked as a journalist and within the marketing sector across public and private sector.

One Stop Business Finance, based in Laytham, outside of York, provides a range of flexible funding solutions, such as secured loans and invoice finance for SME’s across England and Wales. Anne’s appointment comes as the One Stop Business finance celebrates 10 years in business, supporting SME’s when the banks have said ‘no.’

Anne said: “As we continue to grow, I’m looking at opportunities to increase awareness of our brand and reach as many people as possible to showcase just what we can offer to small and medium businesses in a range of situations. We’re incredibly proud to provide friendly flexible funding for businesses of all shapes and sizes across England and Wales.”

Group Managing Director Andrew Mackenzie said: “I am delighted that we have managed to attract someone of Anne’s calibre to One Stop Business Finance. The fact that she ran her own digital agency for more than a decade means that she has all the marketing skills that we need and will have the ability to grow with the business as we strive to reach our long-term strategic goal of a £100m loan book.”

All of One Stop Business Finance’s facilities are custom-made to the individual client’s funding needs, with responsible lending sitting at the very heart of what the business does.

One Stop Business Finance differs from mainstream banks by working to find tailored solutions and the friendly team of Business Development Managers and in-house operations take clients through a process to identify the most suitable and cost-effective options from either in-house lending, or brokering services.