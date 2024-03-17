A CHARITY sleepout is being held at York's LNER Community Stadium.
The CEO Sleepout York 2024 is taking place on April 18.
The event will raise funds to help people in poverty in York, while also raising awareness.
Paula Stainton, manager of the York City Football Club Foundation, which is hosting the event, said: "The foundation hosted the event back in 2019 at Bootham Crescent and raised a breath taking £25,000.
"However, this year they are looking to smash that amount.
"This year there are four main beneficiaries as a part of this project: York City FC Foundation, The Hygiene Bank, Carecent and SASH."
She added: "If sleeping out isn’t for you though why not donate to our sponsorship funds, every little support helps."
Business leaders and influencers are expected to come together for the night of sleeping rough.
Those who wish to sign up to the sleepout can do so via the link: https://ceosleepout.co.uk/york/.
Donations can be made through the JustGiving page here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paula-stainton1.
