The county's police say Lee Harpin, 38, of no fixed address is believed to be staying in either Harrogate or Ripon.

A police spokesman said: "He is wanted in connection with a number of offences including stalking and harassment. We have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and are now appealing to anyone who has seen him or knows where he is now to get in touch.

"Please call us on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room for incident number 12240029930.

"If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"If you have an immediate sighting of him or know where he is now, please call us on 999."