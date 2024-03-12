Suki, a German Shepherd cross, and her gorgeous litter of eleven crossbreed puppies were taken to the RSPCA York animal shelter after being found to be living in an unsuitable environment.

The litter of eleven dogs in total is now around nine weeks old and eight of the puppies, three boys and five girls, are ready to be adopted - with the other three being lucky enough to have already found their forever home.

According to staff at the centre, Suki's puppies have adopted their mother’s lovely temperament and are “lovely, cheeky, playful, and friendly puppies who will grow up to be large breed dogs”.

In addition to the litter, Suki herself is also on the lookout for a new place to call home.

Suki, the German Shepherd Cross, looking for her forever home (Image: RSPCA)

Ruth McCabe, animal centre manager, said: “Suki is now ready to find her very own loving family, a family who will love and cherish her for the rest of her life.

“She is a very active girl who absolutely loves being out and about enjoying her newfound freedom.

“She can now look forward to going on lots of adventures, feeling the sand beneath her feet and sun on her fur.

“Suki will need equally active adopters who can give her both the physical and mental stimulation she craves.”

Kelsea, still on the lookout for her forever home! (Image: RSPCA)

Staff are looking for homes where the owners will be at home most of the time while the puppies are still young and are able to take the time to help their new pets settle in.

The puppies available for a new home are the males: Jonny, Luke and Morgan, and the females: Kelsea, Dolly, Gabby, Taylor and Kacey – all of which are named after country singers.

Anyone interested in adopting Suki or any of her puppies can find further details here.

Also, to mark their 200th year celebration, the RSPCA wants to inspire one million people to join their movement to improve animals' lives. To find out how you can join in, visit: www.rspca.org.uk/200