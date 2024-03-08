Speaking after an inquest into the death of a mum and two of her children on the A64 between York and Malton, Sgt Paul Cording said: "It was the very worst day of my policing career and my thoughts are with Craig and Brooklyn.

"Whilst this is the most horrendous of incidents to be involved in, I have never been prouder of my team and my wider 999 family colleagues for all they did that night. RIP Shirley, Ellie and Oscar."

As The Press reported earlier today, assistant coroner, Alison Norton told an inquest she is writing to the Government to call for action after Shirley Hunt, 44, and her daughter Ellie, nine, and son, Oscar, five, all died at the scene of the crash near Barton Hill, between York and Malton, on August 24, 2021.

The inquest in Northallerton today (March 8) heard that the three, who were all passengers in a modified camper van being driven by Shirley's husband, Craig, were all found to have died from multiple injuries.

The court heard that Mr Hunt and the two boys in the front were wearing seatbelts, and although Oscar didn't have a booster seat, this would have made little difference to the outcome of the crash.

Mrs Hunt and Ellie were not wearing seatbelts as they were not fitted and TC Green said it was difficult to offer an opinion as to whether they would have survived if they were wearing them. He said they would only have been required to wear belts if they were fitted.

He went on to say the vehicle wasn't designed to carry passengers travelling in the rear.

In conclusion, assistant coroner Alison Norton said Mrs Hunt, Ellie and Oscar died in a road traffic collision.

She said: "I am however concerned that adults and children can travel in the rear of motorhomes without seatbelts.

"I will be writing a Prevention of Future Death Report to the Department of Transport to ask for consideration of action that may reduce this risk."

A coroner has a legal power to write a Prevention of Future Death Report following an inquest if it appears there is a risk of other deaths occurring in similar circumstances, and the report is then sent to people or organisations who are in a position to take action to reduce the risk.

The Press reported at the time of the crash how Sgt Cording, told in 2021 how Mr Hunt had suffered further heartache when they returned home and found the family had been burgled.

He started a collection online to help replace some of the items stolen, which raised more than £21,000.