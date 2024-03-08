THIEVES have struck at a business in York.

North Yorkshire Police say they would like to speak to the person in this image following a break-in at a commercial premises in Haley's Terrace, off Haxby Road in the city.

A police spokesperson said: "It happened in September last year when someone broke into the business and stole the cash register and the money inside.

"Please contact us if you can help identify them as we believe they will have information that will assist our investigation.

"Anyone with any information is asked to email Mae.Armstrong-Hardy@Northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Mae Armstrong-Hardy."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230181178 when passing on information.