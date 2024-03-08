North Yorkshire Police said it received a call at 3.30pm on Thursday, March 7, reporting that a caravan had been stolen from a site near Thirsk and was being towed away by a black BMW.

Police say they were able to track the BMW, that also had cloned registration plates, travelling south on the A1.

Around 45 minutes later, officers stopped the vehicle and caravan on the M1 after it left the A1 at Hook Moor Interchange near Garforth.

Police said they were "staggered" to find a schoolboy sitting at the wheel.



A police spokesperson said: "A search of the car also revealed equipment typically used by suspects to carry out thefts and a selection of vehicle registration plates."



READ NEXT:

They added: "Thanks to the quick work of our skilled roads policing officers, our control room and intelligence team working in the background, the rightful owners have been updated that their caravan had been found.

"No-one was injured during the incident."