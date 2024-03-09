The York Dungeon made the decision to treat mothers to "a day of uninterrupted peace and quiet".

A Dungeon spokesperson said: "Bid farewell to your mum, loved one or person that generally picks up your mess at every turn as they are officially exiled from the depths of the dungeons, allowing them to bask in the serenity of their own home whilst their families can journey into the gruesome attraction."

York Dungeon, Clifford Street (Image: Newsquest)

Kathryn Adam, General Manager at The Edinburgh Dungeon, which is also banning mums, said: "While most people give cards, chocolates or flowers for Mother’s Day, we wanted to go one step further by giving mums and loved ones the gift that they often truly want yet won’t admit – some peace and quiet!

"While our attraction is full to the brim with haunts and exciting tales, we also recognise the importance of taking a break and recharging, especially for those who dedicate themselves tirelessly to caring for their families.

"So put your feet up and relax while your family enjoys a day of frights and fun."

The attraction added that "pre-booked" mums won't be turned away on Sunday.