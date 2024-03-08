Now police have issued CCTV footage of a person they would like to identify in connection with the incident.

The break-in happened at a commercial premises in Haley's Terrace, in the Clifton area of York.

The incident happened in September last year but North Yorkshire Police has only now released the details.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson asked anyone who can help identify the person in the image to get in touch.

Anyone with any information is asked to email Mae.Armstrong-Hardy@Northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC Mae Armstrong-Hardy.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230181178 when passing on information.