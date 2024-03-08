Williams + Anthony will form part of WorkwithYorkshire, CYT’s existing commercial division and brings together local recruitment agencies with reputations for excellent service delivery.

CYT managing director Karen Bull said: “There is a really good fit between our two organisations both with an emphasis on exceptional client and candidate service, ethical and transparent recruitment practices and personal engagement.

“With CYT’s previous public sector engineering experience, acquisition of Williams + Anthony’s specialist commercial candidate and client base puts us in a strong position to evolve and grow.”

Outgoing director of Williams + Anthony, Curtis Robinson, said: “as I leave the business after five years, I am delighted that the size and scale of the newly combined business will support the high-quality professional service that Williams + Anthony’s candidates and clients expect.

"In handing over to WorkwithYorkshire’s Andrew and Stephen, supported by CYT’s back-office team, I am confident that the business will work to present candidates with opportunities aligned with their own goals, and with clients to support their growing regional and national demand for both permanent and interim staff.”

Andrew Parkes, WorkwithYorkshire Recruitment Manager has over 25 years in people focused roles, delivering right fit outcomes, and developing long-lasting and mutually beneficial business relationships.

Recruitment expertise includes work for multi-disciplinary consultancies, local authorities, joint ventures and providing contractors for the Highways, Civil & Structural sectors.

Away from work, Andrew is a keen York City season ticket holder and an FA Qualified grassroots football coach at his local village club.

Stephen Horne, WorkwithYorkshire Recruitment Consultant is a passionate and experienced recruitment professional and Fellow of the Recruitment & Employment Confederation (FREC) with over 20 years’ recruitment experience including in Construction, Engineering and Architectural sectors.

Steve has worked in both public and private sectors, building recruitment strategies flexibly, in line with client short and long term growth plans and hiring needs.

He has managed multiple volume recruitment campaigns working with client partners and CYT colleagues with an ethical approach throughout.

CYT Limited was formed in November 2011.

The company, a corporate member of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, is wholly owned by City of York Council, so a share of profits goes back to support local services.

CYT currently trades using the WorkwithYorkshire, WorkwithSchools and WorkwithYork brands, providing permanent, temporary, and interim staff to public, private and commercial organisations across Yorkshire and Humberside region.

The Company has dedicated offices at 29 Castlegate, close to Clifford’s Tower in York.