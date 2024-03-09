The sun is beginning to rise a little bit earlier day by day and blooms are beginning to appear all around us, from daffodils to snowdrops.

Best of all, the sign of brighter days and slightly warmer weather encourages us to spend more time outdoors.

But if you need tempting to get outside to brush off the winter cobwebs, we know just the place.

Castle Howard in Malton has been revealed as one of the UK’s best gardens to visit for a walk in early spring by The Guardian.

The publication said: “In the midst of winter with its low grey skies, the scents and colours of embryonic spring are a welcome morale booster. These gardens will offer spectacular views over the coming months, as banks of delicate snowdrops, and armies of budding daffs, bluebells and tulips return.”

Why does Castle Howard have one of UK’s best gardens to visit in early spring?





The Guardian explained: “Early purple crocuses line the drive before a huge wave of daffodils rolls down the lawn at Castle Howard, 15 miles north of York, from February until April (often peaking around Easter).

“From early spring, peacocks show off their new tail feathers, grape hyacinths bloom in the old rose garden and cowslips freckle the banks in Ray Wood.

♬ original sound - House & Garden @houseandgardenuk Castle Howard in Yorkshire is one of the most celebrated stately homes in all of England, with a 300-year history stretching back to its original design by Sir John Vanbrugh in 1699. It has been the setting for multiple films and TV shows, including #Bridgerton

“There are paths through the woodland under early blossom and bright green leaves. The woods explode into colour from late April, with bluebells and neon rhododendrons.

“Skelf Island adventure playground opened in 2019 and there are several cafes across the huge grounds, serving locally farmed produce such as the estate’s own sausages.

“From £9/£4.50. Gardens and grounds open daily, castlehoward.co.uk.”

Recommended reading:

Have you visited the gardens at Castle Howard in the spring? (Image: Tripadvisor)

On Tripadvisor, Castle Howard has a rating of 4.5/5 out of 3,937 reviews.

A recent visitor posted: “As a fan of the Brideshead Revisited television series, visiting Castle Howard has been on my bucket list for many years. I was primarily interested in the outside so paid only for the gardens as we didn’t have that much time to spare.

“I was not at all disappointed not to see inside the house. The gardens were breathtaking, even on a wet and windy day. I loved every second of my walk around and then had a lovely lunch in the cafe. Delighted to get my bucket list tick and I feel I need to watch the series all over again!”

Another added: “What an amazing house and gardens and estate. Wonderful. The house is stunning, with incredible art, furniture, Roman artefacts, architecture and history. And it’s lived in! Wonderful. The gardens are spectacular and worth a walk around. Can’t wait to see it all at Christmas!”