Engines of Honey is the latest offering from Bull who recorded it between York and Amsterdam.

“The album is fun, messy and hopefully memorable and varied,” Bull’s singer and guitarist Tom Beer says.

Lead track Head Exploder combines the five-piece’s indie charm with fuzzy distorted riffs inspired by their heroes US rock band Dinosaur Jr.

The result? Sparkly acoustic sections and face melting guitar solos.

“The song, like all the songs, is in part about the confusion of being in a band and pushing your artistic wares, wondering whose fault it all is – plus bliss,” Tom concludes.

Bull worked with US rock band Pavement's live sound engineer and producer Remko Schoute for the 12-track album which is out now.

Engines of Honey is named after lyrics in album track Stranger: “Everything’s danger and you can find yourself caught in a bind.

Engines of Honey by Bull album cover (Image: Supplied)

“Everyone is special, everyone is purple, everyone you know is doing fine.

"Engines of honey, well it’s all running now so easily.

"But I can’t tell you everything is ok when it’s ok, it’s not ok with me.”

The band says the song is about “productivity, smooth sailing, an engine running sweet as a nut”.

Bull signs to EMI nine years after forming

Bull first charged on to the York music scene in 2011.

Nine years later they became the city’s first group since Shed Seven to sign a major record deal with industry giants EMI.

In 2021 they worked in tandem with EMI and Young Thugs: the York indie label to release debut album Discover Effortless Living.

Since then, they’ve played Leeds and Reading Festival, toured with Sports Team, Bodega and Personal Trainer, and released their Stuck Between the Virtual and Physical World EP.

Engines of Honey by Bull track list (Image: Supplied)

Tom and the band’s guitarist Dan Lucas started Bull while at school, taking inspiration from groups like Yuck, The Modern Lovers, Pavement, The Kinks and The Pixies.

The rest of the band – Tom Gabbatiss on drums and Kai West on bass – joined later after making names for themselves on the York music scene.

In 2021 founding member Tom’s sister Holly Beer joined Bull on keys and vocals.

Bull's upcoming tour dates (Image: Supplied)

National DJs – including Clara Amfo, Steve Lamacq and Greg James – have picked up their tracks and praise has even come from Elton John.

Bull take to the road next week on a UK tour to promote the new album.

They return to York for two homecoming gigs at The Crescent on Friday, March 22, and Saturday, March 23.