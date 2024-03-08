North Yorkshire Police has now issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the investigation.

The assault, which happened in Gillygate, took place in the "early hours" of Sunday, January 28, police say.

Anyone with any information is asked to email: Nathan.Knowles@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call on 101, select option two and ask for Nathan Knowles.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12240016751 when passing on information.