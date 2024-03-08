A WOMAN was assaulted in the early hours of the morning in a York city centre street.
North Yorkshire Police has now issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the investigation.
The assault, which happened in Gillygate, took place in the "early hours" of Sunday, January 28, police say.
READ NEXT:
- Girl targeted by transphobic comments on bus in Acomb, York
- Suzuki and BMW crash in York petrol station, crews called in
Anyone with any information is asked to email: Nathan.Knowles@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call on 101, select option two and ask for Nathan Knowles.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12240016751 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article