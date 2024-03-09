Station gateway schemes for Harrogate, Selby and Skipton are set to receive final funding approval.

The projects, which will improve access to transport hubs in all three towns, have already been approved by the Department for Transport (DfT).

West Yorkshire's Combined Authority will be asked to approve the full business cases for the schemes at a meeting on March 14. North Yorkshire Council will be providing £6.3 million of funding.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: "We welcome the combined authority’s proposal to support the transformative, revised schemes in Harrogate, Selby and Skipton.

"The plans have been revised to ensure we focus on the elements which gathered the most public support.

"After cross-party discussions, there has been significant change to the schemes, particularly in Harrogate, with the most controversial elements no longer moving forward.

"We will soon begin preparatory work ahead of construction starting. This is a very exciting time for the regeneration of all three town centres."

In Selby, the £25 million scheme is focused on improving pedestrian and cycling access along Station Road and Ousegate, the new station access and car park to the east, along with improvements to the station building and the new plaza entrance into Selby Park.

Other elements are set to be bought forward at subsequent phases, including the connection to Portholme Road, junction alterations at The Crescent and wider landscaping plans for Selby Park.

Construction is due to start at the end of September, with completion due for late autumn 2026.

Harrogate’s Station Parade area, where alternative improvements are proposed (Image: North Yorkshire Council)

The £12.1 million scheme in Harrogate will see pedestrian improvements along Station Parade, including raised crossings and signal junction improvements, a bus lane from Bower Road into the bus station and a south-bound segregated cycle lane.

Station Parade will remain two lanes and there will be no changes to James Street.

There will also be improvements to One Arch and Station Square, and new cycle parking at the railway station.

Construction is due to start in September, subject to approval, and will take a year.

In Skipton, £7.2 million will be spent, with the council hoping to find a contractor in July - starting the nine month long construction in September.