That's the ruling of city planners who have backed a scheme to change Kuki Hair & Beauty Spa in Huntington Road into a five-bedroom home.

As previously reported in The Press, the spa closed during the pandemic and the site was put on the market in 2022, asking for offers over £825,000.

The building has a fascinating history. Known as Water Meadows, it dates from 1922-23 and is

Grade-II listed. It was designed by C E Elcock for Mr and Mrs W H Sessions and built next to the Sessions print factory in Huntington Road.

After a spell as a grand family home, it was converted into offices before being granted planning permission in 2003 to become a spa and beauty business.

Despite these changes of use, most of the distinctive period features of the 1920s building have remained. These include oak panelling on the walls, the grand wooden staircase, and at least two of the original open fireplaces.

When it went on the market, agents Savills said the property had six bedrooms with "a fantastic open-plan living space" with French doors leading out to the garden.

There is a kitchen and dining room at the back of the property with a study to the front.

The oak panelled staircase leads to the first floor and house bedrooms with the principal bedroom boasting French doors leading out to a balcony.

The gated property, set back from the main road, also has a driveway with ample parking, and a landscaped garden with decking and mature trees at the back.

In the planning application for change of use to a house (ref: 23/02167/FUL), councillors have agreed that the property can be converted into a five-bedroom house with parking for three spaces.

It reads: "The property benefits a large drive with ample space for the parking of three vehicles and permits turning which would allow vehicles to leave site in a forward facing direction".

Kuki Hair & Beauty Spa first opened in 2009 by Lisa Carlyle. The business began in a rented room in a York gymnasium and then moved to Water Meadows.

In that time the number of staff expanded from four to 18.

