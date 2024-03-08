This compares with 70 kits completed last year.

Project leader, Janice Lawson, said: “We really smashed it this year. 100 kits in one session is a massive achievement and I am truly grateful to the Yorkits team and the ladies and pupils from across York who gave up their time in one of our two sessions. These kits will be despatched as soon as possible to add to the thousands which have already been sent to poor communities in Africa and Asia.”

Each kit costs around £10 to make and is made up of eight pads, two pad pockets, a waterproof bag for carrying soiled items, two pairs of knickers and a flannel. This is all packed into a brightly coloured drawstring bag so they can be used for up to three years.

The civic party, which includes the The Rt Hon Lord Mayor of York, Reverend Councillor Chris Cullwick, Lady Mayoress, Mrs Joy Cullwick, the Sheriff of York, Ms Sue Hunter and the Sheriff’s Consort, Mr Nigel Goodwin were also in attendance.

Yorkits can also be contacted on yorkitsrotaryainsty@gmail.com or on the Rotary Ainsty website.