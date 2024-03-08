The county's police say they would like to speak to the man in the image following an incident on the number seven bus in Scarborough on February 18.

A police spokesman said: "It happened while the bus travelled between Scarborough and Eastfield when a teenage girl was subjected to unwanted and inappropriate behaviour.

"We believe the man in the image may have information that could help our investigation.

"Anyone with any information is asked to email mark.mcnulty@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Mark McNulty."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12240030438 when passing on information.