Whether it's a catch-up with friends or for a special occasion including Mother's Day or birthdays, Sunday lunch in North Yorkshire is just one way to spend some time with loved ones.
After all, there's nothing much better than good food with good company.
Whether you're after the crispiest roast potatoes or the most succulent slices of chicken, there are plenty of roast dinner staples to try in the area.
To help you decide where to go for your next Sunday lunch, here are a selection of the best according to their Google reviews - each location has a minimum rating of 4.0.
Some of the best places for Sunday lunch in North Yorkshire
The Fox & Rabbit Inn
Location: Whitby Road, Pickering, North Yorkshire, YO18 7NQ
Rating: 4.6
One person wrote: “We have been before but just for drinks. On this trip, we decided to book for Sunday lunch. Nice old country pub with very polite and friendly staff. Good selection of traditional Sunday fare with vegetarian option plus fish and chips and Scampi. Starters are worth a look. Some are traditional with a couple of others thrown in. Portion sizes are good with plenty of meat on the traditional options. If you want a nice relaxed Sunday lunch you can't go wrong at the Fox and Rabbit.”
The Star Inn
Location: Main Street, Harome, Harome, near Helmsley, YO62 5JE
Rating: 4.7
This customer said: “We had an amazing Sunday lunch here. Roast beef with Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes and vegetables. The gravy was absolutely delicious. We got a warm loaf with flavoured butter to share before the main course. We had a 'Marathon' and Eton mess for dessert, followed by tea and coffee with lovely petit fours.
“The whole meal was perfect.”
The Durham Ox
Location: West Way, Crayke, York, YO61 4TE
Rating: 4.6
A user commented: “A stunning example of a traditional Yorkshire pub. Epic array of beers some from local brewers, Dog friendly, real fires, incredible service and more importantly really awesome food. The Sunday lunch (Lamb) was really really good. The Yorkshire Pudding was one of the best I’ve ever had (kudos given I’m the world champion) the cauliflower cheese was equally very impressive. The Durham Ox gets my highest praise certainly worth a visit or a detour you will not be disappointed.”
The Fairfax Arms
Location: Main Street, Gilling East, Helmsley, York, YO62 4JH
Rating: 4.6
This review reads: “Had an amazing Sunday lunch in this lovely pub in a great location. Couldn't fault anything and tge [the] staff were very attentive. Would definitely recommend.”
Carpenters Arms
Location: 1 Church View, Felixkirk, Thirsk, YO7 2DP
Rating: 4.5
One couple said: “Just had a wonderful Sunday lunch. We hadn’t booked, and we were quite late arriving for a lunch, but the staff were so helpful and especially Alex who went above and beyond to get us a table.
“The vegi option is the best I have had on a Sunday lunch and my partner enjoyed the roast beef.
“The pub is really lovely inside and overall a great experience.”
The Aldwark Arms
Location: Rice Lane, Aldwark, York, YO61 1UB
Rating: 4.7
Someone posted: “Classic Sunday Roast Beef with excellent and plentiful vegetables, not forgetting the Yorkshire Pud ( this is Yorkshire!) and bracing horseradish. Staff friendly and attentive. Reasonably priced. Must go again! PS other roasts available including Venison and Haunch of Lamb.”
Recommended reading:
- Why these 3 pubs in North Yorkshire offer some of the UK's 'best' Sunday roasts
- Here are 7 of the best afternoon teas to share with loved ones in York
- North Yorkshire afternoon tea in 'beautiful historic setting' among UK's best
Pine Marten Harrogate
Location: Otley Road, Harrogate, HG3 1UE
Rating: 4.4
A recent visitor stated: “Delicious food, excellent Sunday roast of pork belly, probably the best sticky toffee pudding I’ve had all year and amazing chocolate melting bomb thing!! (I could have eaten it twice over!)”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here