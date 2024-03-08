After all, there's nothing much better than good food with good company.

Whether you're after the crispiest roast potatoes or the most succulent slices of chicken, there are plenty of roast dinner staples to try in the area.

To help you decide where to go for your next Sunday lunch, here are a selection of the best according to their Google reviews - each location has a minimum rating of 4.0.

Some of the best places for Sunday lunch in North Yorkshire

The Fox & Rabbit Inn

Location: Whitby Road, Pickering, North Yorkshire, YO18 7NQ

Rating: 4.6

One person wrote: “We have been before but just for drinks. On this trip, we decided to book for Sunday lunch. Nice old country pub with very polite and friendly staff. Good selection of traditional Sunday fare with vegetarian option plus fish and chips and Scampi. Starters are worth a look. Some are traditional with a couple of others thrown in. Portion sizes are good with plenty of meat on the traditional options. If you want a nice relaxed Sunday lunch you can't go wrong at the Fox and Rabbit.”

The Star Inn

Location: Main Street, Harome, Harome, near Helmsley, YO62 5JE

Rating: 4.7

This customer said: “We had an amazing Sunday lunch here. Roast beef with Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes and vegetables. The gravy was absolutely delicious. We got a warm loaf with flavoured butter to share before the main course. We had a 'Marathon' and Eton mess for dessert, followed by tea and coffee with lovely petit fours.

“The whole meal was perfect.”

The Durham Ox

Location: West Way, Crayke, York, YO61 4TE

Rating: 4.6

A user commented: “A stunning example of a traditional Yorkshire pub. Epic array of beers some from local brewers, Dog friendly, real fires, incredible service and more importantly really awesome food. The Sunday lunch (Lamb) was really really good. The Yorkshire Pudding was one of the best I’ve ever had (kudos given I’m the world champion) the cauliflower cheese was equally very impressive. The Durham Ox gets my highest praise certainly worth a visit or a detour you will not be disappointed.”

The Fairfax Arms

Location: Main Street, Gilling East, Helmsley, York, YO62 4JH

Rating: 4.6

This review reads: “Had an amazing Sunday lunch in this lovely pub in a great location. Couldn't fault anything and tge [the] staff were very attentive. Would definitely recommend.”

Carpenters Arms

Location: 1 Church View, Felixkirk, Thirsk, YO7 2DP

Rating: 4.5

One couple said: “Just had a wonderful Sunday lunch. We hadn’t booked, and we were quite late arriving for a lunch, but the staff were so helpful and especially Alex who went above and beyond to get us a table.

“The vegi option is the best I have had on a Sunday lunch and my partner enjoyed the roast beef.

“The pub is really lovely inside and overall a great experience.”

The Aldwark Arms

Location: Rice Lane, Aldwark, York, YO61 1UB

Rating: 4.7

Someone posted: “Classic Sunday Roast Beef with excellent and plentiful vegetables, not forgetting the Yorkshire Pud ( this is Yorkshire!) and bracing horseradish. Staff friendly and attentive. Reasonably priced. Must go again! PS other roasts available including Venison and Haunch of Lamb.”

Recommended reading:

Pine Marten Harrogate

Location: Otley Road, Harrogate, HG3 1UE

Rating: 4.4

A recent visitor stated: “Delicious food, excellent Sunday roast of pork belly, probably the best sticky toffee pudding I’ve had all year and amazing chocolate melting bomb thing!! (I could have eaten it twice over!)”