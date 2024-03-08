A new business is set to move into the former BHS site in a busy York shopping street.
The former BHS department store in Feasegate, York, is set to be taken over by Howden insurance.
As previously reported by The Press, Feasegate was once referred to as "the street that businesses forgot" with seven shops standing empty at one time.
Earlier this week, it was also reported that Patisserie Valerie had closed its café on the street.
Planning documents submitted on February 28 show that Howden Insurance has agreed to take on the site.
The Oxfordshire-based insurance company has more than 100 branches across the country.
Previously, Evans Cycles were looking at the site - before agreeing upon a site in Monks Cross.
The planning application for Howden insurance is only currently for the signage on the front of the building and dates for completion are currently unknown.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel