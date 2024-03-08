The former BHS department store in Feasegate, York, is set to be taken over by Howden insurance.

As previously reported by The Press, Feasegate was once referred to as "the street that businesses forgot" with seven shops standing empty at one time.

Earlier this week, it was also reported that Patisserie Valerie had closed its café on the street.

Howden Insurance will take the new site (Image: Planning documents)

Planning documents submitted on February 28 show that Howden Insurance has agreed to take on the site.

The Oxfordshire-based insurance company has more than 100 branches across the country.

Previously, Evans Cycles were looking at the site - before agreeing upon a site in Monks Cross.

The planning application for Howden insurance is only currently for the signage on the front of the building and dates for completion are currently unknown.