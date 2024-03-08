The National Railway Museum (NRM) was included in a list of sixteen cultural projects identified by the Government for £100m of funding.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said the NRM was a ‘nationally significant project’ and drew on the Arts Council definition of both developing the creative cultural sector and impacting an area beyond the applicant’s own area.

Read next:

Council leader hits out at mayoral candidate pledge to overturn bus network cuts

E-scooter and e-bike hire scheme to end in York as TIER pulls out

Major road in East Yorkshire to close for 'eight to ten weeks'

NRM said the cash will safeguard the museum’s plans for the future of its estate and collections care, and inspire the next generation with the past, present and future of the railways.

Director Judith McNicol said: “The £15 million package is a major milestone in our transformational journey to become the world’s railway museum – globally relevant and open for all.

“It will help us attract upwards of 1.4 million visitors to both museum sites and fulfil our role as the cultural gateway to York Central.”

Through the NRM’s masterplan, around £95 million is being invested in capital projects that will extend and improve both the York museum and its sister site Locomotion in Shildon, County Durham.

Both museums are part of the Science Museum Group.