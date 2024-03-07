A teenage girl suffered a "tirade" of transphobic comments before being robbed on a York bus, police say.
The incident is alleged to have happened in the Acomb area as the teenager was travelling on the number 4 bus between Blossom Street and Chaloners Road, in York.
North Yorkshire Police said the girl was subjected to threats of violence and "a tirade of transphobic personal comments".
An item was then taken from the victim before she was chased from the bus by the suspects, the police said.
A police spokesperson said: "We’re appealing for witnesses who may have been aboard the number 4 bus during this incident or who may have been present on Chaloners Road as the victim was chased from the bus."
The incident is said to have happened between 11.30am and 12.10pm on Wednesday, February 28.
Anyone with information that could assist the police investigation should email: Eleanor.Stevens@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Eleanor Stevens.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240036433.
- Police say four suspects have been identified in connection with the incident, including a boy and three girls all aged around 15. Two girls have been arrested and released on conditional bail.
