FIREFIGHTERS have been called out to an ancient monument in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 3.42pm today (March 6) to Fishergate Postern Tower, which forms part of the historic city walls in Piccadilly in York.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "York fire crew, being mobile and in the vicinity, responded to a request to help contractors who had been using a drone to survey the outside of the Fishergate Postern Tower, but had then become stuck amongst tree branches, approximately 20 metres from the ground and a potential hazard to persons walking underneath.
"Fire crew used ladders to safely remove the stuck drone which was handed back to the owner."
