Malton and Scarborough fire crews were dispatched to an oven fire in a kitchen in a residential premises at 3.28pm this afternoon (Thursday).

On arrival at the property in Malton Road, Pickering, the Malton crew confirmed that the fire was extinguished after causing a little fire damage to worktop and units. A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "The fire originated in a Pyrex dish which was on a hob with the hob then turned on accidentally. Advice given to occupant to seek medical advice for slight smoke inhalation – but was declining medical attention."