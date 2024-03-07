A YORK schoolboy had a quirky approach to World Book Day - he dressed up as page 86 of the Argos catalogue.
Rowan Sanderson, nine, a pupil at Osbaldwick Primary School in York, adorned himself with a toaster, a kettle and a pair of hair straighteners, and declared that he was off to school dressed up as a page from the Argos catalogue.
A picture of him in his 'fancy dress' was shared to the York Press Facebook group as part of World Book Day celebrations today (Thursday, March 7) - an event that sees thousands of youngsters dress as a character from the favourite book.
Rowan's mum Kerry Sanderson said: "He's such a character! Everyone knows who Rowan is.
"I've had a few reactions from people on social media saying it's hilarious!"
